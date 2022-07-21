Teenager given suspended sentence for Gloucester chewing gum theft
A teenager who stole £30,000 worth of chewing gum from a lorry in has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Keon Sanderson, from Birstall, near Leeds, was one of three men who carried out the raid in a lorry park at Gloucester Services on 4 May.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to theft, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a breath test or sample of blood or urine for analysis.
He was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
Sanderson was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service, pay £200 court costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
The gang cut open the side of a lorry parked at the M5 services as the driver slept, and put seven pallets of chewing gum into their own lorry.
Police chase
They fled after being seen by another driver and police followed them along the M5 to Cheltenham, where they then drove the wrong way along the A40 before abandoning the lorry and fleeing on foot.
Sanderson and a second man, 20-year-old Ellis Benecke, of Aysgarth Road, Leeds, were arrested soon after.
At Gloucester Crown Court, Mandla Ndlou, defending, said Sanderson had been "coerced" into participating in the theft to pay off a debt.
He said the teenager did not even stand to profit from any sale of the gum, and that the only benefit was that his debt would be cancelled.
Mr Ndlou said Sanderson had "played absolutely no part" in planning the heist.
'A foot soldier'
Recorder judge Richard Mawhinney called it a "sophisticated and planned operation".
"The operation was instigated in Leeds in Yorkshire, so it was clearly sophisticated and planned but I accept that planning was not yours and you were effectively a foot soldier," he said.
Benecke was handed a suspended sentence for his role in the theft at a hearing on Monday.
