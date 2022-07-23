Inglesham Lock from 1789 open to public after 100 years
A historic canal that has been derelict for more than 100 years will be open to the public on Saturday.
Inglesham Lock, near Lechlade, has been restored by Waterway Recovery Group and volunteers from Cotswold Canals Trust (CCT).
The lock dates back to 1789 and has been closed to the public since the 1920s.
The CCT Chair, Jim White, said: "This is a big moment in our history... This open day is just the beginning."
Inglesham Lock was the first on the Thames and Severn Canal after leaving the River Thames.
The CCT's trip boat will provide access to the open day, from the Riverside Car Park in Lechlade.
The lock can be accessed on foot via the river and bridge.
Due to the location and nature of the site, it is inaccessible for those with mobility difficulties.
Mr White said: "It's the first opportunity to access the Cotswold Canals off the River Thames for over 100 years.
"Now that work on restoring the western end of the canal is well underway, our focus now turns to the canal between the River Thames and the Cotswold Water Park."
Light refreshments and souvenir merchandise will be available at the open day.
Volunteers will also be on hand to explain the history of the site.
