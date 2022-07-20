Stroud Council to spend £1.5m on "much-needed homes"
A council could spend more than £1.5m to buy and develop unused land to provide much-needed homes in Stroud, its leader said.
Bath Place, Cheapside, has been empty for decades but Stroud District Council wants to buy the canal side plot.
It aims to "breathe new life" into the site and connect different parts of the town to the railway station.
It is part of the council's ambition to transform Stroud for residents, visitors and businesses.
The brownfield site is currently owned by Newland Homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The site includes the fire-damaged, Grade-II-listed, former canal warehouse which has consent for development.
Newland Homes has agreed to sell the site to the council in order for them to bring forward wider regeneration and affordable, low carbon housing to that part of the town.
More flexibility
The council's strategy and resources committee suggested the council could buy the site for £1.3m plus £250,000 in costs.
Councillors are set to vote on the proposals on 21 July.
Council leader Doina Cornell said: "This site has been left empty and boarded up, but not for a lack of effort on Newland Homes' part.
'Much needed'
"Bringing it back into use will not only create much-needed new homes including affordable units, but create jobs and revitalise this corner of Stroud.
"We are grateful to Newland Homes for agreeing to sell to Stroud District Council."
Andrew Billings, Land Director for Newland Homes said: "We are fully committed to seeing this challenging site come to fruition and it's time to pass the baton onto the council to get it over the line."
Opposition leader Stephen Davies said there was "concern" as to whether the council would be able to deliver the "ambitious" scheme.
