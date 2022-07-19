Newent School criticised over heatwave uniform rules
- Published
A school has been criticised by parents who claim it put students in isolation for wearing PE kits in the heat.
Newent School in Gloucestershire sent an email to parents on Friday stating that children were still expected to attend in normal uniform, despite the record-breaking temperatures on Monday.
Many students attended school in PE kits and were told to change into uniform from lost property.
The school denied pupils were put in isolation.
The school said parents and carers were sent letters and emails explaining the measures the school would be taking to manage the extreme heat.
The school had also warned parents, PE kits could not be worn due to danger of sunburn.
'Teachers in shorts'
Headteacher Dawn Burke said she was unclear as to what "isolation" was and explained the school's uniform store is housed with the school's 'inclusion' team, "so this may be what they [parents] are referring to".
Parent Lynne Wilson from Highnam said: "[There has been] general uproar amongst many of the parents that have had their day disturbed because they dared to send their child in PE kit.
"Apparently male teachers were in shorts yesterday - really rubbing salt into the wound."
Another parent, Kelly Meadows from Highnam, said she sent her child into school in a PE kit with a letter but was told "the school wasn't accepting any letters".
"The communication on Friday was diabolical," she said.
'Most parents very understanding'
Sue Wilband, from Newent said when her grandson came home his clothes were "just stuck to him".
"If the temperature's like today, I doubt very much whether they will be going into school tomorrow," she said.
Ms Burke said she hopes any changes made to accommodate the hot weather were "proportionate, and appropriate".
"There were between 25 and 30 [students] who arrived in PE kit. Many of whom changed or had uniform brought in," she said.
"Students were asked to go and collect [our spare] uniform.
She said most parents have been "very understanding".
"Students and staff are doing an amazing job helping our young people to learn in yet another unprecedented environment," she added.
