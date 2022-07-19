Gloucestershire beauty spot's future uncertain due to flood risk
The future of a popular beauty spot has been called into question by councillors due to the flood risk.
Forestry England is reviewing part of the Forest of Dean after concerns were raised about ageing dams that could potentially flood the area.
Councillors in Gloucestershire have asked Forestry England to clarify their plans, as they feel the council has not been adequately informed.
Cannop Ponds are almost 200 years old and used by walkers and nature-lovers.
Its future has become uncertain after the land management agency revealed last week "the age of the dams means they do not meet modern engineering standards."
'Natural State'
It said recent inspections had identified engineering issues and it was considering removing the dams to "return the valley back to its natural state."
Speaking at the environment scrutiny committee on 13 July, councillor Alan Preest called for Forestry England to explain its plans to Gloucestershire County Council.
"At the moment, what they've announced through the press does look a bit more like unnatural flood management rather than natural flood management."
Mr Preest said the council needs "definitive clarifications" of the plans so the council can "convey that message out to the wider public."
He said the council, which is the lead flood authority, deserved more information about the scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Removal of dams
The local authority is expected to write to Forestry England to request a briefing.
In a statement the body said: "During the summer, Forestry England will work with design engineering consultants Arup to talk to professional stakeholders and industry experts.
"This will confirm if a re-naturalising of the site would be both viable and supported."
"Following this, information will be shared with the public.
"If removal of the dams is seen to be the best option, we will speak with Forest of Dean residents and their representatives to gather thoughts on how the site could look and function in the future."
