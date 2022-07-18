Network Rail's £25m scheme to improve rail line begins
- Published
Bus replacements are set to be in place for seven weeks whilst vital work is carried out on a railway line.
A £25m scheme from Network Rail is aimed at protect the line between Gloucester and Newport from the results of extreme weather, such as landslips.
The work will take place from 18 July until Saturday 3 September.
Nick Millington, acting route director at Network Rail Wales & Border said the work "will make passengers' journey much more reliable in the future."
More than 30,000 tonnes of material will be removed from the cliff face and 27,000 square metres of mesh will be installed to protect the track from debris.
In recent years, the line has been plagued by landslips. Five major incidents were recded between 2020 and 2021.
The majority of the work will take place over the summer holidays to minimise the disruption to students using the line to travel to school.
The contract for the project has been awarded to engineering contractors, Taziker.
To reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution, the work site will use 100% solar-powered generators to power welfare units, office cabins and lighting.
Steve Corcoran, Chief Executive of Taziker, said: "We're extremely proud to be partnering up with Network Rail on this project.
"Our expert teams have created a system of works that will not only protect the line for passengers from future landslips, but also protect the local community and environment while the work is undertaken using green energy supplies, investing in the local economy and minimising disruption where possible."
Network Rail have reminded passengers to check before they travel.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk