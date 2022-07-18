Death of baby boy in Gloucestershire being investigated by police
- Published
Police are investigating after a baby boy died suddenly at a property.
Emergency services were called to "a medical emergency" in Fishers Road, Berkeley, at about 10:40 BST on Sunday.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, a young baby boy was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics."
Officers are investigating the death and the circumstances are being treated as unexplained. The baby's next of kin have been informed.
