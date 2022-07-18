Cirencester: Woman dies in two-vehicle collision
A woman in her 70s has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a Mercedes and a BMW.
The incident happened on the A419 Stroud Road in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, around 13:40 BST on 15 July.
The Mercedes driver, a man aged in his 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The passenger, a woman in her 70s from Stonehouse, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a BMW, a man aged in his 60s, and his passenger, a woman also in her 60s, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Southmead Hospital.
The road was closed until Saturday morning between the A429 Tetbury Road roundabout and Royal Agricultural University whilst a collision investigation took place.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact officers.
