Tom Cruise attends Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT)
Tom Cruise has been spotted at the world's biggest military air show.
The Hollywood actor, who starred as Maverick in the Top Gun films, joined tens of thousands of people on the second day of The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).
The event, which takes place at RAF Fairford, was cancelled in 2019 and 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers posted an image of the star on Twitter, adding: "He can be our wingman any time!"
Hundreds of aircraft flew into the Gloucestershire airbase from around the world to join the event.
About 170,000 people will be attending over the weekend.
