A419 near Cirencester closed following collision
- Published
Three people have sustained "serious" injuries after a collision in Gloucestershire.
The A419 Stroud Road near Cirencester has been closed after an incident involving two cars on Friday.
Police said the three injured people have been taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for treatment.
The road is near the Royal Agricultural University and Cirencester College and is the main route between the town and nearby Stroud.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk