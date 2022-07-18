Heatwave: People urged to stay hydrated and out of the sun
- Published
People are being urged to stay safe with temperatures set to reach up to 38C (100F) in the West Country.
A red extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office on Monday and Tuesday includes parts of the Cotswolds, including Moreton-in-Marsh.
NHS Gloucestershire said the warning highlighted the health risks for everyone, not only the vulnerable.
It recommended drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun between 11:00-15:00 BST.
The NHS is asking people to keep an eye on family members, friends and neighbours to see if they need support.
Dr Andy Seymour, chief medical officer at NHS Gloucestershire said: "Extreme heat can bring real health risks to the public, we would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of steps that they can take, whilst also reducing potential pressure on the local healthcare system.
"Our health and care services are incredibly busy all year round, but spells of extreme weather can have a significant impact."
The advice includes:
- Drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding alcohol
- Walking in the shade, applying sunscreen and wearing a wide-brimmed hat if going out
- Never leaving anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals
- Avoiding physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day
As well as the red warning, an amber warning remains in place across most of England, which will mean substantial changes in working practices and daily routines, the Met Office said.
Bath and North East Somerset Council said it will be working with homelessness agencies to minimise risk to rough sleepers, and road works and bin collections will be made earlier in the day when it is cooler.
Councillor Dine Romero said the council's housing team will be offering water and sunscreen to "people without shelter" and reminding them "of the dangers of extreme heat, particularly when combined with alcohol".
Cabinet member for transport Manda Rigby said: "Please follow safety advice and consider things like checking on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to make sure they are OK."
Somerset County Council's gritters will be made available to treat road surfaces which may be damaged in the heat.
Road temperatures could become high enough for the asphalt to soften and melt, making the road surface unstable and potentially hazardous, the council said.
"We'll be monitoring the situation carefully and our teams are prepared and ready to head out to any trouble spots so they can be dealt with swiftly," said councillor Mike Rigby.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents and visitors to take care with the dry conditions meaning that fires on open land can spread quickly, severely damaging woodland and wildlife.
It urged people to avoid using barbeques, campfires and bonfires, extinguish cigarettes properly and report any fires immediately after getting to a safe space.
Group manager Graham Kewley said: "The exceptional weather that is forecast for the coming days means that we all need to take care when out and about.
"We'd also remind anyone heading out in the car to make sure they have some bottled water with them - it doesn't take much to cause traffic congestion, and being stuck in a hot car unexpectedly in these conditions can quickly lead to dehydration."
Train disruption expected
Great Western Railway (GWR) has warned passengers to prepare for disruption, with journeys likely to last longer and some services being cancelled at short notice.
Track temperatures are expected to reach in excess of 50°C (122F), which means blanket speed restrictions will be put in place.
"Passengers travelling over the next few days should take some sensible precautions, like bringing extra water, allow plenty of time for their journey and check their train is running before leaving home," said GWR's Richard Rowland.
Network Rail's Dan Collins said: "Our team of engineers has been busy identifying the parts of the railway most at risk and have completed a number of measures to mitigate the impact of the high temperatures including painting the metal rails white to reduce the temperature and tensioning the rails to prevent misalignment."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk