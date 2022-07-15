Royal International Air Tattoo returns to Gloucestershire after pandemic

Five black and yellow planes in an arrow formation
The display features performers from all over the world such as the South Korean Black Eagles

The Royal International Air Tattoo has made its return after a three-year hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest military aircraft display will welcome 170,000 visitors over the weekend at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

This year's theme is "training the next generation air force", and is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the US air force in September.

Almost all tickets have sold out.

This years event is focused on both the past and future, celebrating the US Air force's 75th anniversary and the next generation

Confirmed aircraft teams in attendance include South Korea's Black Eagles, the RAF's Red Arrows and for the first time a display by the Kingdom of Bahrain - a nation taking part in the event for the first time this year.

In 2003, RIAT won the Guinness World Record for the largest military airshow, with 535 aircraft present at the event.

General admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday have already sold out
The South Korean Black Eagles will take to the skies during the RIAT event for the first time

More on this story

Related Topics