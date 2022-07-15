Plan for Forest of Dean nervous dog walking area given approval
A plan to turn a field into a walking area for "nervous and reactive" dogs has been given the go-ahead.
Forest of Dean District Council has given permission to change the use of 4.6 acres of land to the north of Castleford Hill Road in Tutshill.
A maximum of five dogs will use the facility at a time and it will be open during daylight hours.
The dog walking will work on a booking system with two cars at the site and bookings in 45 minute blocks.
Speaking at a planning committee in Coleford, Tidenham Parish Council chairman Jan Koning raised concerns that the change of use could lead to future development, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Applicant Jessi Pywell said the site would be for exclusive use and dog owners would not run the risk of meeting another person, livestock or an unknown dog while their pet is off the lead.
She said the number of dogs being bought has increased exponentially and a lot of these have missed crucial time of exposure experiences due to lockdown and are nervous or badly trained as a result.
