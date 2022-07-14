Restoration of Gloucester's Fleece Hotel put on hold over bird poo
Work to restore a 15th-Century building to allow it to reopen as a hotel has been halted due to health and safety fears caused by bird droppings.
Gloucester City Council has been renovating the timber-framed Fleece Hotel in Westgate Street, but the site has now been temporarily closed.
Leader Richard Cook said bird droppings had been found in the building that could cause health problems.
Construction work began on the building earlier this year.
It is built over a stone undercroft, or storage area, that dates back to the 1100s.
The Fleece has been empty since 2002 and is on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.
The city council is working with developers Dowdeswell Estates to reopen it as a boutique hotel.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton asked council leaders to confirm the reasons why work had stopped.
Mr Cook explained it was down to health and safety reasons discovered after work had started.
"This (the work) has involved the 'strip out' of modern fabric from the buildings, in order to uncover historic fabric," he said.
"This 'strip out' has led to the identification of some health and safety matters, for example the presence of bird droppings within the building that can cause health problems.
"The site has been temporarily closed whilst the identified health and safety matters are addressed," added Mr Cook.
