Gloucestershire fire service placed into special measures
- Published
Gloucestershire's fire service has been put into special measures by a watchdog.
It is facing similar scrutiny to the county's police force which is also in the "engage" level of monitoring.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said the service had not made the required improvements since its last inspection.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
The watchdog said it was concerned that not enough had been done to "promote a positive workplace culture" and there were also worries over diversity issues.
It has now called on the service to "improve levels of understanding and awareness of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion".
'Improvement plan'
A report giving more detail on the issues is expected to be published later in July.
Inspector of fire and rescue services Wendy Williams said: "Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service was asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors.
"We will work closely with the service to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes."
Gloucestershire Constabulary was put into special measures last year for failing to record domestic abuse, problems with some investigations and concerns over management of demand, call-taking capacity and vulnerability risk assessments carried out by call handlers.
