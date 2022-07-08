Forest of Dean councillor cleared over rape charges
- Published
A district councillor has been cleared of three charges of rape.
Ian Whitburn, 59, of Newland Street, Coleford, was also cleared of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman over an 18-month period.
The jury at Gloucester Crown Court was unable to come to a verdict on five other charges of rape against him.
The Crown Prosecution Service was given 14 days to decide if it wants a retrial on the unresolved charges.
Mr Whitburn, who denied all of the charges, was first elected as an independent councillor on the Forest of Dean District Council in 2011 and represented the Mitcheldean and Drybook ward.
He currently represents the Coleford ward, also as an independent councillor.
