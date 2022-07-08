Men injured in separate attacks in Gloucester
- Published
Two men have been hospitalised after being injured in separate attacks.
Police have appealed for information after the injuries in the centre of Gloucester in the early hours of Friday morning.
Officers were called to London Road at 04.55 BST to a man who had sustained facial injuries.
Later, at 05:40 BST, police went to Gloucester Park after reports a man had been attacked and wounded on his arm and hand.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains.
The man who suffered facial injuries was taken to the Gloucestershire Royal Infirmary for assessment.
Gloucestershire Police said it does not know if the two incidents are linked, and no arrests have been made.
Both attack locations have been cordoned off while officers conduct enquiries.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incidents has been asked to contact the force.
