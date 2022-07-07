Bristol student graduates after beating three cancers
A mature student diagnosed with three different types of cancer in 15 months has graduated from university.
Georgina Tankard, 53, learned of the first diagnosis days before she was due to start her Masters degree at the University of Bristol.
On Thursday she graduated in front of her family at the university's Wills Memorial Building.
The mother-of-two achieved a distinction and has praised her "amazing" support network.
Georgina Tankard from Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire, was previously a teacher and librarian.
She decided to return to university and complete a masters degree in psychology of education.
However, in September 2017 she received her first breast cancer diagnosis and had to undergo an operation and five weeks of radiotherapy.
During the treatment a cancerous melanoma was found on her leg, which had to be surgically removed.
She then found out there was a lump in her other breast, containing a different type of cancer.
'Horrible anxiety'
Mrs Tankard carried on studying with a reduced timetable, even as she once again underwent more surgery and radiotherapy.
This was followed by hormone therapy which left her with "fatigue, horrible anxiety and headaches which lasted for days".
During this time, she had help from a "brilliant" counsellor at the university's student counselling service, and also sought support through the NHS.
"I get really emotional when I talk about it as my friends were just amazing.
'Really emotional'
"I'm a really independent person but I realised I needed help, and they made sure they were there.
"I had 40 radiotherapy sessions and I only did one alone."
Soon Mrs Tankard was back to her studies full-time, finishing in June 2021 and received a distinction soon after.
"It's amazing to graduate here today, with my husband and daughter, who have seen all the hard work I put in at the kitchen table over the four years."
