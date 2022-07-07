Gloucestershire libraries could get trees and car chargers in car parks
Libraries in Gloucestershire could play their part in helping to tackle climate change under new plans.
Extra trees will be planted in library car parks to encourage wildlife and electric vehicle charging points are to be installed under the scheme.
Council bosses are now asking for views from members of the public.
The draft strategy also aims to maintain the core service of providing free access to a wide range of books and information.
This has been extended to include an extensive catalogue of e-books and e-magazines that can be accessed from home, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Heart of communities'
The library strategy sets out how services will continue to develop to meet changing demands and covers five key themes, including creativity, climate and the community.
Libraries cabinet member, conservative Dave Norman, said he hoped as many people as possible will take part in the consultation.
"The strategy sets out the ambitions of the service over the next five years and we would like to know if you agree with these aims and how you would like to see the service developed," he said.
"Our library service has evolved a lot over the last few years but libraries remain at the heart of our communities and we want to ensure this continues."
The consultation is running from 4 July to 23 September 2022.
