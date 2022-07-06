Meet request over Gloucestershire Police 'inadequate' inspection
County councillors have requested a meeting with police bosses to find out what they are doing to get their constabulary out of "special measures".
Gloucestershire Constabulary was put into "special measures" in 2021, after an inspection found five areas where the force was "inadequate".
These included responding to the public, investigating crime and protecting vulnerable people.
Councillor Philip Burford said they should meet to discuss the findings.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found the force was also inadequate in providing a service to members of the public.
Speaking at a Gloucestershire police and crime panel, Mr Burford said he hoped everyone would want to see the constabulary get out of special measures as quickly as possible, not least because it was "soaking up resource" within the force to do so.
He said the police and crime panel "needs some confidence" that at the next inspection, the force would get itself out of special measures.
"We should be asking for a paper from the commissioner in some detail addressing the areas that were found inadequate in the inspector's report so that we can drill down into what is being done to correct those inadequacies," he added.
Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said whilst they had already given the panel a "comprehensive couple of reports" he "was more than willing to oblige" to the panel's needs.
"I agree with you, if I was in your shoes I would say it's your number one priority to scrutinise me to see how I'm coming up with solutions.
"It's certainly my top problem."
The panel agreed with Mr Burford who said the issue was important enough to have its own dedicated meeting. It is expected to be arranged in the coming weeks.
