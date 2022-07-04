Gloucestershire: Waste cooking oil stolen from pub
A pub has been forced to increase its security after thieves posing as workers from an official collection company stole its waste cooking oil.
The Kings Arms in Newent, in the Forest of Dean, was targeted twice in one week, with a staff member assaulted during the latest theft.
A drum of waste oil has gone up from 50p five years ago to £8 and it is believed thieves are turning the oil into bio diesel.
Police said a man has been arrested.
During the latest incident the men arrived at the pub at around midday carrying false identification, landlord Wayne Childs said.
But chef Leo Kelly said alarm bells started to ring when the thieves told him where the oil was - something the pub keeps a close secret.
While he went for help, the thieves assaulted another member of staff before speeding off in a van.
PC Nick Battye from the Gloucestershire Police Licensing Department said that the theft of used cooking oil from licensed premises is an "emerging trend", locally and nationally.
"We are putting this down to the increase in fuel costs, we suspect thieves are using the waste oil to create bio-diesel, selling it on without paying taxes."
The pub has a waste transfer licence with an official company that collects the waste oil, which is then turned into cosmetics.
"We get money back on our waste oil, so thefts are costing us money every time," Mr Childs said.
"Last time we had over £200 worth of oil stolen.
"Our staff work really hard and are very loyal to us, for someone to actually assault someone is atrocious."
The pub has now increased its security measures, using alarmed padlocks and chains. It has also invested in new CCTV.
But Mr Childs said that at a time when the whole hospitality sector is struggling, it is the last thing he needs.
"Prices are going up every single week. it is very hard at the moment and I am struggling myself to make it work," he said.
Gloucestershire Police confirmed it was called to reports of an attempt to steal cooking oil from a business in Newent at around 12:45 BST on 20 June.
It said this followed a previous attempt at the same business on 16 June.
In a statement it added: "A 21-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and theft.
"He has been released under investigation."
