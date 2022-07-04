Murder charge after man found dead at house in Gloucester
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person in Gloucester.
Liam Hopson, 34, of Barton Street, Gloucester, was charged with the murder of a man his 50s on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to an address in Barton shortly after 09:00 BST on Friday, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Hopson has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
