Gloucestershire policeman praised for saving man from blazing house
- Published
An officer who rescued a man from a burning house has been praised.
PC Richie Webb investigated smoke coming from a bungalow in Cheltenham on an evening in June.
PC Webb scaled an 2.4m (8ft) wall to find the house on fire and a man inside attempting to dampen it with water from a garden hose.
The force said he saved the resident's life with his "brave actions" when he got him out of the house shortly before the roof collapsed.
Mr Webb had noticed the thick plume of smoke whilst starting his shift with the Cotswolds Neighbourhood Policing Team
He found the property after driving around and being directed by some residents to a nearby area.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service attended after the pair escaped from the house.
Emergency services said soon after the tiles had fallen through and the roof was starting to collapse.
In a statement the force said: "Understandably the home owner was doing all he could to try and stop the fire spreading, but nothing more could be done and his safety was the priority.
"Richie risked his life to try and save others.
"His brave actions have now been recognised at the Cheltenham and Tewkesbury Local Commander Awards which took place last month."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk