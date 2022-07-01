Gloucestershire Police search for murder suspect
- Published
Police are searching for a murder suspect after a man was found dead in Gloucester.
Officers were called to the Barton area of town at about 09:00 BST and found a man aged in his 50s who had died.
They described the suspect as a white man, who is about 5ft 11in tall (1.80m), with cropped, dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white top with trousers. Police have warned anyone who sees him not to approach but to call 999.
Officers were in the early stages of their investigation and were working to establish what had happened, Gloucestershire Police said.
Closures are in place on Vauxhall Road and Barton Street while enquiries continue in the area.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk