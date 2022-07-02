Bristol Downs 'severely damaged' by night-time car meet
- Published
Residents have described the "soul destroying damage" after a car meet "shredded" a public green on the Downs.
At the meeting in June drivers skidded on the grass at the Downs in Bristol which is protected by byelaws.
It is allegedly the third meet-up of its kind in the area organised by Beyond City Car Meets UK (BCCMUK).
The morning after, residents and park wardens reported the damage. Avon and Somerset Police and BCCMUK have been approached for comment.
Residents complained on social media and said it was "such a shame" to see the grass "totally shredded" after the meet on 12 June.
Bristol City Council's byelaw states: "No person shall, without reasonable excuse, ride or drive a cycle, motor cycle, motor vehicle or any other mechanically propelled vehicle on the Downs."
Clifton area parks supervisor Ben Skuse said: "It's soul destroying, when we've done quite a lot of work to put the ground right again afterwards, and it just happens again.
"You don't have to imagine too much more happening to see people coming to serious harm."
According to Mr Skuse, the police had been in attendance for some of the car meets, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"I would say it's an environmental crime," Mr Skuse added.
"The damage being caused to the ground is more than, for example, from our traveller friends."
A commenter on social media voiced their disappointment the day after.
They said: "After having lovely sounds of cars racing up and down Clifton Downs late last night for a prolonged time, I was disappointed to see the Downs in such a sad state this afternoon.
"There are multiple big muddy circles with tire marks everywhere, even a smashed up bench."
ollow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk