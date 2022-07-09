Speaker's Chair workshop in Cheltenham faces demolition
By Rachel Candlin
BBC West
- Published
Once the home of distinguished craftsmen whose work can be seen in the Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, Lansdown Art Studios is now the largest group of art studios in Cheltenham. But a question hangs over its future following a planning application to develop the site into housing. Now the site's rich history is being shared as part of a campaign to save the historic buildings.
"It was considered to be the most outstanding architectural decorator in the world. They had incredible skills there."
Michael Lashford-Spinks, 90, from Gloucestershire, was one of up to 1,000 craftsmen specialising in wood, stone and marble carving, as well as wrought iron, plaster, stained glass and bronze working for H.H. Martyn Ltd.
And he is the only surviving craftsman to have carved the Speaker's chair in the House of Commons.
"I tucked an old betting slip with my name on it into the chair's woodwork," he said.
"I like to see Prime Minister's Questions and I smile to myself when the MPs bow to the chair when they come in and out of the Commons."
H.H. Martyn Ltd folded in 1971, but their artwork can still be seen in buildings and royal palaces all over the world.
The firm was commissioned to decorate more than 100 ship interiors, including Cunard 'Queen' liners and RMS Lusitania. The firm's work even featured on the ill-fated Titanic, in the ornate artwork of the ship's staircase.
The company also carved the despatch boxes in the Commons and decoration on The Cenotaph - the famous war memorial in London's Whitehall.
Established 25 years ago, the Lansdown Art Studios currently occupy what was once the drawing office of H.H. Martyn.
As the largest group of studios in Cheltenham with 21 artists, it is a major contributor to the biennial Cheltenham Open Studios event.
"We're a beacon for the arts within the town," said Tony Davie, one of the resident artists.
"The history is so exciting. We've just continued the tradition. We're a bunch of artists, but before it was a bunch of craftsmen," he added.
The community started the campaign 'Save our Studios' when the artists discovered that a planning application to develop the site into housing had been registered with Cheltenham Borough Council.
"A lot of people are really aware of what is happening. They don't want it to happen," said Mr Davie. "There's a huge amount of goodwill for the Studios.
"The whole town has come together to try and save us. Whether it will have any effect, we'll have to wait and see."
A spokesman for The Cheshire Pension Fund, which owns Lansdown Industrial Estate where the Lansdown Art Studios sit, said the fund's property manager Patrizia has applied for planning permission for part of the site to be redeveloped into housing to transform some old and "dilapidated" units.
The spokesman added: "Prior to the application for planning permission there was lengthy consultation with the local council to ensure the scheme was appropriate to the local area.
"One of the existing old units on the estate is occupied by a local artists' studio and Patrizia are working to find alternative accommodation for them, including the option of alternative accommodation on site.
"Negotiations are ongoing with the artists' studio and we hope these discussions will reach a mutually satisfactory conclusion."
'Disastrous'
Mike Duckering, association chair, said: "Our main concern is that these studios, which have been established for so long, are now under threat of disappearing. We're quite upset about that.
"We have just been continuing the art and decorative arts that have taken place on the site since H.H. Martyn first started.
"It will be disastrous, not only for the artists but for the wider arts community of Cheltenham.
"Permanently replacing much-needed employment space with housing is short-sighted and has no regard for creating a balanced community."
The studio space is particularly important for young people, as they start out in their career.
Susie Olcszak, a lecturer in Fine Art at the University of Gloucestershire, said it is vital that artists are not lost to the town when they graduate.
"Cheltenham has a really rich heritage in terms of the arts. The history of art schools in the town is also really strong.
"But if we lose our graduates straight after they finish because they have to move to Bristol, or further afield to London, then we lose the impact they can have.
"Without question, artists and creatives bring a lot to the economy and a lot of other value, which isn't monetary," she said.
"These spaces are so critical. Otherwise we lose the really rich cultural tapestry."
When Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls MPs to order in the House of Commons, Mr Lashford-Spinks is often watching from his home in Winchcombe.
Four joiners worked on the Australian black bean wood of the Speaker's chair, soon after the original one was destroyed by a bomb in the Second World War.
The more experienced carvers embossed their names inside using stamp blocks.
Mr Lashford-Spinks, however, was an apprentice for five years from 1947, and did not have a stamp, so instead he secreted a betting slip in a crack in the timber.
He retains his sense of pride at having worked at H. H. Martyn.
Cheltenham Borough Council urged the artists to take part in a survey it is running about how to maximise opportunities from the town's arts and cultural sector.
Its leader Rowena Hay said: "We would like to reassure residents that Cheltenham Borough Council is passionate about culture, creativity and the arts.
"We agree that a range of opportunities should exist to support and retain our young people and help them to thrive. "
She added that the council was investing in and supporting a range of artistic projects like the Minster Exchange and The Golden Valley Development, and was duty-bound to consider the application on its merits.
"The current use of part of the site, for arts based uses, is just one consideration against a wider context," she added.
"This being loss of employment land, amenity, access and our five-year housing supply."
The Lansdown Art Studios hosts a summer exhibition each year and is open to visit at other times by appointment.
