Forest of Dean councillor on trial for rape and coercive control
A district councillor has appeared in court accused of eight counts of rape.
Ian Whitburn, 59, of Newland Street, Coleford, is also charged with one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman over an 18-month period.
The independent councillor for the Forest of Dean went on trial at Gloucester Crown Court earlier in a case expected to last until Friday.
Peter Binder, defending, said his client emphatically denies the charges.
"This is a case of one person's word against another," Mr Binder added.
All of the offences are alleged to have taken place between October 2015 and March 2017.
Mr Whitburn was first elected as a Forest of Dean District councillor in 2011 to represent the Mitcheldean and Drybook ward.
The trial continues.
