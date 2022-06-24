A417 near Gloucester remains closed after fatal crash
A main road in Gloucestershire remains closed following a fatal crash on Wednesday night.
The collision, involving two motorcycles and two cars, occurred on the A417 near Gloucester at 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
Closures were still in place between Maisemore and the A40 Over roundabout during Friday morning's rush hour.
A motorcyclist aged in his 50s died at the scene and two other people were taken to hospital.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs, in connection with the incident.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Gloucestershire Police thanked motorists for their patience and asked them to find an alternative route while the closure remains in place.
