Cotswolds plans for 100 new homes get go-ahead
Plans to build 100 homes have been given the go-ahead despite fears they will "ruin" a Cotswold town.
Tewkesbury Borough Council has granted permission to develop land west of Delavale Road at Winchcombe in Gloucestershire.
The plans include 50 affordable homes and a new public open space.
More than 150 residents objected to the plans, saying the design is not in keeping with the town and there is not enough work to support new residents.
Objectors also said the character of Winchcombe is being ruined by housing estate developments and this proposal would worsen the situation.
Others said it would harm the landscape and scenic beauty of the area.
Winchcombe Town Council also objected to the proposals along with the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) board.
The council heard that half of the homes would be affordable in line with the council's policies.
