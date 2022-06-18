Motorcyclist dies in collision with caravan in Berkeley
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a motor caravan.
The crash happened at about 14:30 BST on Friday at the B4066 junction with Saniger Lane, towards Sharpness Docks in Berkeley.
The man, in his 40s and from the local area, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which involved a Honda motorcycle and a Peugeot Boxer motor caravan.
Road closures were put in place for several hours while emergency services were at the scene.
The man's next of kin have been informed.
