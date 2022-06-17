Man, 37, dies in lake at Pittville Park in Cheltenham
A 37-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in a lake at a park in Cheltenham.
Emergency services were called to the town's Pittville Park at about 17:47 BST on Thursday.
The man died at the scene and Gloucestershire Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said the man's next of kin had been informed and asked any witnesses to contact them with information.
