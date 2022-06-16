Cheltenham teen jailed after running over pedestrian
A man who went on the run after hitting a pedestrian in a stolen car during a police pursuit has been jailed.
Anthony Maher, 19, took the Mitsubishi Evo from a car park in Cheltenham in January 2021.
During the chase he mounted a footpath and struck his victim leaving him bed-bound for months.
He was eventually caught after going on the run for several months. Maher later pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also sentenced on Thursday at Gloucester Crown Court for aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Maher, of Whaddon Road, Cheltenham, will serve two years - one in prison and the other on licence.
The car he stole had been fitted with a tracker which was used to monitor the teenager as he drove around Cheltenham and on to Bishops Cleeve.
In an attempt to evade officers, he mounted a footpath in a housing estate, narrowly missing one pedestrian before hitting another.
Maher fled and did not attempt to check on the injured pedestrian who was trapped under the car.
His victim, who did not want to be named, said: "This experience was very traumatic and left me unable to walk for three months.
"I had a few months of flashbacks and difficulty sleeping, and was stuck in hospital for 10 days waiting for surgery during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic."
The victim's leg and knee are now held together by metal work.
Maher later went on the run and was featured on BBC One's Crimewatch as part of inquiries to find him.
He was eventually caught last month and appeared at court the following day where he pleaded guilty to the offences.
Investigating officer PC Damian Brogan said: "Maher posed a significant risk of harm to the public due to his reckless and selfish behaviour."
A second person suspected of also being involved is still under investigation.
