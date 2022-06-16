Gloucestershire tractor overturns in crash near St Briavels

Two fire engines attended the crash near St Briavels

One person has been taken to hospital after a tractor overturned in a narrow lane.

The crash happened near St Briavels in west Gloucestershire on Wednesday, closing the B4228 while the vehicle was recovered.

Two fire engines from Coleford were called to the scene and the person was taken to hospital by South Western Ambulance Service crews.

The BBC has contacted Gloucestershire Police for more details.

