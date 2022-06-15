Joshua Kidd, 22, jailed over Gloucester city centre stabbing
A 22-year-old man who stabbed another man in Gloucester city centre has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Joshua Kidd pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in Barton Street and Eastgate Street on 16 April.
Speaking at Gloucester Crown Court, Judge Ian Lawrie said "this offence is so serious that only an immediate prison sentence can be justified".
Kidd was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
The court heard that Kidd stabbed Daniel Douglas three times, causing him a "life-changing" bowel injury.
Prosecutor Ellen McAnaw told the court that Kidd said he had seen a member of his extended family being attacked.
"He went in with a knife and stabbed the man he believed was the aggressor, Daniel Douglas, three times," she said.
"The doctor said that the stabbing to Mr Douglas could have been much worse and even life threatening. Even so, it was a very grave injury to the victim's colon, which he was lucky to survive," added Ms McAnaw.
Defending, Steven Young said Kidd had been "effectively defending his family" and had "reacted badly".
"There is a difference between this scenario and when somebody goes into a situation intending for there to be conflict," he added.
Mr Young said that Kidd had acquired a knife for protection due to receiving threats after he had "got involved in drugs".
The judge told Kidd that he had chosen to arm himself with the knife and that he could have killed Mr Douglas.
"You are before the court for indulging in what can only be described as a fantastically stupid thing to do by sticking a knife into another person," he said.
"Your actions are going to have a lasting effect on your victim for the rest of his life," added Judge Lawrie.
