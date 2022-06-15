Tewkesbury MP Laurence Robertson supports climate bill
- Published
An MP has said he supports the aims of a bill to tackle climate change after receiving an open letter signed by more than 200 people in his constituency.
The letter asked Tewkesbury MP Laurence Robertson to support the Climate and Ecology Bill.
The proposed legislation is supported by more than 150 MPs and 191 local councils across the country.
Campaigners are due to hold an event to increase support for action on climate and nature in Tewkesbury on Friday.
"I basically support the aims and principles of the bill as I understand them," Mr Robertson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I probably wouldn't support the creation of a Climate and Nature Assembly, depending on how it's designed, but we can come to that," he added.
'Glaring holes'
Gloucestershire-based environmental campaigner, Sir Jonathon Porritt, said the bill will fix the "glaring holes" in the UK's plan to tackle the joint climate and nature crisis.
"It's unbelievable that the Government readily admits that if global heating rises past 1.5°C we risk losing control of our climate, but defends policies that give us just a 50% chance of avoiding that," he said.
"We've got to tackle climate and nature together, and we've got to commit to carbon budgets compatible with staying under 1.5°C."
A meeting at Tewkesbury's Watson Hall on Friday evening will be held by campaigners, with speakers including conservation ecologist Dr Phoebe Carter and county councillor Alex Hegenbarth.
