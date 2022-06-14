Teens admit £125k Gloucestershire chewing gum theft
- Published
Two teenagers have admitted stealing £125,000 worth of chewing gum from a parked lorry at Gloucester Services.
Ellis Benecke, 19, and Keon Sanderson, 18, stole the gum on 4 May from an HGV parked at the motorway services on the M5, between junctions 12 and 11a.
The pair, both from West Yorkshire, also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis when they appeared at Gloucester Crown Court earlier.
They were released on bail and are due to be sentenced on 19 July.
Benecke, of Aysgarth Road, Leeds, and Sanderson, of Fieldhead Parade, Birstall, Batley, were arrested after police received a report that two men were taking items from an HGV and loading them into a lorry before driving away.
The lorry then failed to stop for officers on the M5 and was abandoned on the A40 Golden Valley bypass, and the men were pursued by police dogs.
Sanderson has also been charged with being suspected of driving a vehicle and failing to provide a breath test or specimen for analysis.
He is due to enter a plea for the offence when he is sentenced for the theft in July.
