Driver charged over motorcyclist's death in Moreton-in-Marsh
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a crash in a town in the Cotswolds.
A motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, died in a collision with a car on the High Street in Moreton-in-Marsh at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.
Yasen Yanev is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court later in connection with the death.
The 34-year-old, of Tanhouse Avenue, Birmingham, has also been charged with drink-driving, police said.
