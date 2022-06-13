Police seek two inmates on the run from HMP Leyhill
Two men are on the run after absconding from prison on Sunday evening.
Avon and Somerset Police is searching for Shawn Dibble, 44, and Carl Perry, 37, who left HMP Leyhill, near Thornbury, South Gloucestershire.
Dibble is serving a sentence for burglaries, theft and robberies, and is described as being a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Perry, who is also sentenced for robbery, is of a slim build, with brown eyes and short brown hair at the sides.
