Two birds of prey found dead in Forest of Dean
- Published
The carcasses of two birds of prey have been found beside a bus stop in Gloucestershire.
Police are investigating after a dead goshawk and a dead sparrowhawk were found close to Aylburton in the Forest of Dean.
The male goshawk was just shy of 17-years-old and X-rays show it had been killed with a shotgun.
The "truly special bird" had lived to an exceptional age "only for his life to be ended like this", police said.
"This is an awful crime under the Countryside and Wildlife Act 1981, to truly special birds," PC Cath McDay added.
Protected species
The cause of death is not yet known for the male sparrowhawk and post mortem tests will be carried out for both birds.
The shooting of birds of prey was a "continuing problem" in the UK, according to the RSPB.
It is illegal to shoot the majority of wild birds.
Goshawks and sparrowhawks are also protected species and it is an offence to harm them.
The carcasses were found just south of Aylburton near Lydney on the A48 on 25 April.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police, the RSPCA or can call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk