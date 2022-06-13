Westbury-on-Severn collision involving pedestrian and van closes road
- Published
A serious collision involving a pedestrian and a van has closed a main road in Gloucestershire.
The incident occurred at about 02:00 BST on Monday on the A48 in Westbury-on-Severn.
Emergency services were called to the scene and have closed the road between the A4151 Elton Road and the A40 at Highnam.
Gloucestershire Police said the road would remain closed through the morning rush hour.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.