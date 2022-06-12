Gloucestershire: Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a a two-vehicle collision in Gloucestershire.
It happened on the High Street in Moreton-in-Marsh at about 20:30 BST and involved a blue BMW car and a motorbike.
The man in his 50s died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the car, a man aged 34 from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
He was not injured in the collision.
Gloucestershire Police said it had told the motorcyclist's next of kin and a witness appeal had been launched.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk