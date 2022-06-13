Aylburton: Villagers protest over 70 years without a crossing
People living in a Gloucestershire village have protested about their long wait for a pedestrian crossing which has so far lasted nearly 70 years.
People living in Aylburton in the Forest of Dean said without a crossing elderly people and children were at risk of being hit by a vehicle.
Residents said they first asked for a crossing in the village back in 1953.
Gloucestershire County Council said it was working with the parish council after carrying out pedestrian surveys.
Aylburton resident Mark Topping said a pedestrian crossing for the village should be a "basic requirement".
People were having to "take their life in their hands" to get over the road when they could, he said.
"Children going to school or going to catch the bus, elderly people trying to cross the road - our village needs a pedestrian crossing. It should be a basic requirement," he added.
Mr topping said it was no use waiting until someone was killed before installing a crossing: "That's too late."
"It doesn't have to be like that," he said.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said they "appreciate the feedback the village has given highways officers".
"We have been working with the local parish council in response to the request to have a controlled pedestrian crossing in the village of Aylburton," they said
"Recently we have carried out pedestrian surveys, as it's important we take into account all aspects of road safety.
"Our next step is to review the survey results and we appreciate the feedback the village has given highways officers."
