Clive and Valerie Warrington deaths: Son denies murdering divorced pair
- Published
A man accused of murdering his divorced parents is set to go on trial.
William Warrington, 40, of St George's Street, Cheltenham, is charged with murdering his 67-year-old father Clive and his 73-year-old mother Valerie.
The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire, 15 miles (24km) apart.
Mr Warrington entered a not guilty plea to the murders at Bristol Crown Court earlier and a date was set for his trial on 14 November.
The body of his father was found at Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, on the morning of 2 March and, shortly afterwards, the body of his ex-wife was found at a property in Whiteshoots Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water, in the Cotswolds.
They were both found with fatal stab wounds.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: Bristolbristol@bbc.co.uk