Can Arslan jailed for 38 years for murdering neighbour
Published
A man who subjected his neighbours to years of anti-social behaviour before stabbing one of them to death has been jailed for at least 38 years.
Can Arslan, 52, lay in wait for Matthew Boorman as he came home from work then stabbed him 27 times on his front lawn.
It was the culmination of 12 years of threats to Arslan's neighbours in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire.
Judge Johannah Cutts said Arslan had "caused terror" as he sentenced him to life at Bristol Crown Court.
Mr Boorman's wife Sarah told the court her family lived a "life of misery" in their own home, too scared to use their garden or backdoor through fear Arslan would make threats.
"We were always on edge, I will not say his name. To me he is simply the monster next door," she said.
