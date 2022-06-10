Singalongs have immense impact, Cirencester care home says
Singalong activity packs created by a couple who perform vintage cabaret are having an "immense" impact on residents, a care home has said.
Steve Skinley and Mary-Lou Flexen from Cirencester started the project during the pandemic to entertain people in care settings when performers were unable to visit.
The Mary Lou Revue is proving a hit at Paternoster House in Cirencester.
Home manager Hannah Forsyth said residents get "a moment of happiness".
The majority of residents at Paternoster House have a form of dementia and being able to express themselves through nostalgic music and dance has a positive effect, Ms Forsyth added.
Mr Skinley and Ms Flexen developed the packs for use in hospitals and care homes during the pandemic and although visiting is now allowed again, the packs remain in demand.
Ms Flexen said: "There [are] movement suggestions and singalong lyrics. The idea is we keep people active and engaged and a way of connecting as well."
Ms Forsyth said: "The engagement from having the staff being able to do something simple but which allows people to feel very much alive and have that moment of happiness has been immense."
The performers visited Paternoster House to deliver an in-person show for residents on Thursday.
"To see all the residents joining in and the care staff having a laugh was brilliant and has made it all worthwhile," Mr Skinley said.
A hundred free care packs funded by the Arts Council are being sent out to care settings, hospitals and to individuals who may benefit.
