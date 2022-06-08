Gloucester: Petrica Iroftei sentenced for sexual assault
- Published
A man who followed a teenage girl before sexually assaulting her has been released after spending 16 months in prison on remand.
Petrica Iroftei had been due to face trial in February but admitted the offence on the first day.
The 23-year-old assaulted the woman in Gloucester on 23 August 2021.
Iroftei was sentenced to a two-year community order, told to complete 35 rehabilitation activity days and pay costs totalling £278.
He will also be subject to the terms of the sex offenders' register for five years and was given a restraining order not to contact his victim for two years.
Judge Ian Lawrie told Iroftei: "You failed to show this young woman due respect or the restraint she deserves.
"You have already been punished for this offence having served the equivalent of a 16-month prison sentence while being remanded in custody."
'Found hiding nearby'
Prosecutor Virginia Cornwall told Gloucester Crown Court that Iroftei, of Dinely Street, Gloucester, "insisted in a forceful manner" that the girl give him her phone number after he saw her at around 22:00 BST.
He continued to follow her asking her if she wanted a lift in his car, before assaulting her and pulling her along the street.
The girl managed to free herself and go to her uncle's house. The police were called and Iroftei was arrested after being found hiding nearby.
Jason Coulter, defending, said: "Iroftei's English is very limited. He lives with his family in Gloucester, but I wonder if his behaviour has some cultural attachment to it as he comes from Romania.
"I suspect if he was intoxicated his inhibitions would have been somewhat reduced."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk