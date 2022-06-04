Gloucester Tall Ships Festival returns after pandemic
Tens of thousands of people have been flocking to Gloucester's historic docks to enjoy the return of the city's popular maritime event.
The Gloucester Tall Ships Festival is taking place over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, returning for the first time since 2019.
Over the past week ships from across the UK and beyond have been sailing into the city to be involved.
Visiting ships include the TS Irene, built in Bridgwater, Somerset in 1907.
The ship was a merchant vessel for more than 50 years and also appeared in the Hollywood film Pirates of the Caribbean.
Another visiting ship is La Malouine, registered at St Malo in France. It was originally built in Poland in the 1960s and then converted to a chartered sailing boat by Dutch designer Olivier van Meer in 1992.
Also taking part in the festival is the Kathleen & May, built at Connah's Quay in North Wales in 1900 - Britain's last working three mast, wooden hull topsail schooner.
As well as the visiting ships, the festival features plenty of entertainment on dry land including sand sculptures, a vintage funfair and music stages.
The Canal and River Trust also built a dockside beach for families to enjoy during the festival, which finishes on Sunday.
