Platinum Jubilee: West Country crafters celebrate
- Published
Knitters across the West Country have been busy preparing for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Downend Yarn Busters in Bristol knitted an intricate postbox topper with the royal crown, orb and sword.
Created by six fans of knitting and crochet they are also fundraising for the Children's Hospice South West.
"Made a special visit with the grandchildren, they loved the postbox and all the crowns. Brilliant work to all involved," said resident Jane Rich.
Not to be outdone, a talented knitter produced this postbox topper displayed outside of Sea Mills Post Office in Bristol.
People speculated on Facebook who might be behind the work and various people commented: "Well done to whoever made this. As a knitter and crocheter I know the hours of work that have gone into this."
Bristol24/7 reported a museum worker called Judy was behind the woollen creation.
It is not only the pillar-box style postboxes which get the royal treatment either, as this postbox at Ram Hill on the junction with Broad Lane proves.
Grainne Stables spotted these woollen beauties along the railings near Clevedon Pier in North Somerset and said she thought they were "lots of fun".
Craftspeople in Salisbury also got in on the postbox topper action, with the crown proving a popular subject to recreate.
The Queen depicted in blue was another popular theme in Wiltshire, this one rendered by the Westbury Yarn Bombers.
Miju Wools Haberdashery Outfits created a postbox topper complete with corgis, displayed outside of the cathedral in Gloucester.
Unfortunately, it went missing on Saturday and has been reported as stolen.
Michelle Carter Hobson created a colourful postbox topper displayed in Quedgeley, Gloucestershire.
She said she had not bargained on the effect of the traffic and wind constantly blowing her figures over, and planned to move it and replace with something more robust.
Professional felt and textile artist Lucy Sparrow, originally from Bath, has created the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Lunch.
If that has whetted your appetite her six metre-long installation will be displayed at Buckingham Palace from July until October.