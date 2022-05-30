Judge praises taxi driver who alerted residents to fire in flats
A judge has praised a passing taxi driver for alerting residents in a block of flats to a fire that he then tried to extinguish himself.
Judge Michael Cullum said driver Vasil Bogdanov was "a credit to himself".
He also bemoaned the "depressing" failure of other passers-by to help when the fire broke out in Clarence Street, Gloucester in June 2021.
Christopher Norton was deemed unfit to stand trial and was given a two-year supervision order for starting a fire.
Gloucester Crown Court heard that in the early hours of 10 June, Norton, 41, of Russell Street, Gloucester set fire to some rubbish in the stairwell of the block of flats.
Rang the doorbells
Prosecutor Virginia Cornwall said Mr Bogdanov was passing the building in his taxi when he noticed the fire, stopped and called 999 before trying to dampen the flames.
"But this had little effect so he went back to his taxi to fetch his fire extinguisher and then made further efforts to put the fire out.
"When he realised this was unsuccessful he set about raising the alarm by ringing all the doorbells of the flats."
Judge Michael Cullum said: "On behalf of the court, I wish to acknowledge the bravery and the presence of mind of Mr Bogdanov.
"It was depressing to see other members of the public walk past a fire that has taken hold, when there may be people in the flats above, and a motorist drive by without taking any action."
'Very dangerous'
CCTV footage showed Norton starting the fire then running away, Ms Cornwall said.
Norton was tracked on CCTV making his way back to his address in Russell Street where he was later arrested by police.
Alun Williams, defending, said: "Norton admits that this was a very serious incident. He was suffering mentally at the time and he was mentally unable to stand trial."
He said he was now in the care of appropriate adults, and has found paid and volunteering work.
Judge Cullum told Norton: "Your actions were very dangerous when you lit that fire when people were in that building.
"People could have very easily been hurt - or worse.
"You must never do this again."
