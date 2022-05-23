Call for newly elected Cheltenham mayor to resign over racist remark
- Published
A newly elected mayor has been called on to resign over claims of racism.
Liberal Democrat councillor Sandra Holliday was voted in as the mayor of Cheltenham Borough Council last week.
Wendy Flynn, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Hesters Way, rejected the appointment because of comments Ms Holliday made in 2020.
Ms Holliday apologised unreservedly for the comments and has since undergone combatting racism and unconscious bias training as requested by her party.
She was elected to be mayor by fellow councillors with 25 votes in favour, two against and six abstentions.
Responding to Ms Holliday's appointment, Ms Flynn said: "The mayor is supposed to represent all parts of the community, and help with community cohesion.
"I don't see how someone who has expressed the views she has can do that.
"If she really regretted the views expressed in her e-mail I do think she would resign the position."
She added the appointment "sends out the message that the council isn't committed to combating racism".
In response to Ms Flynn's claims, the Conservative group at the council has also written to the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party, Sir Ed Davey, asking for an investigation into racism within the local group.
Criticism surrounding Ms Holliday stretches back to 2020, when she defended another councillor who repeatedly used a racial slur in a meeting.
She also sent an email to Lib Dem councillors criticising comedians apologising for using blackface and the BBC for taking down episodes of shows "now considered racist".
Ms Holliday was banned from standing or holding office for six months and had to undertake a number of training courses.
In a statement, Ms Holliday re-iterated her "unreserved apology" for the comments she made in 2020.
'I was wrong'
She added: "The matters that Cllr Flynn referred to were investigated, I apologised and completed the training which was asked of me by the Liberal Democrat party.
"Thanks to this training, I realised that what I said was wrong."
In a personal statement, Rowena Hay, leader of Cheltenham Borough Council, added: "As a Liberal Democrat I believe in rehabilitation and reform.
"Sandra has issued a statement which is clear. She has undergone training. She has acknowledged that her conduct in the past was wrong and has apologised unreservedly."
A spokesperson for Cheltenham Borough Council, said: "Cllr Holliday has been duly elected as mayor of Cheltenham and as mayor, she has given a public commitment to fulfil this role, observe the code of conduct expected of all members and duly carry out mayoral duties to the best of her ability."
In 2021, the council's Standards Committee determined that Ms Holliday did not breach the council's Code of Members' Conduct, and the committee did not uphold the complaint.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk